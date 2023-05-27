1000th Episode Of IMPACT And Victory Road 2023 Special Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced the Victory Road special for 2023, as well as the taping of their 1000th TV episode.

Victory Road will air live from the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York on Friday, September 8. The event will be streamed live on Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

The following night, Saturday, September 9, Impact will use the same venue to tape the 1000th Impact TV episode, as well as other episodes to carry to Bound For Glory.

The 1000th episode of Impact will most likely air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition.

Tickets for both White Plains shows will go on sale on Friday, June 2.