12 Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dark

Twelve matches have been announced for Tuesday’s new edition of AEW Dark.

The show will be headlined by Jon Moxley making his first Dark appearance since the May 2020 win over Robert Anthony. He will be wrestling Jon Cruz. Dark will see Misterioso make his AEW debut. Billed without the abbreviation, the NJPW Strong talent will be wrestling Brandon Cutler.

Women’s talent Renee Michelle will also make her AEW debut on Dark. Michelle, who is married to Drake Maverick, will wrestle Shanna on Tuesday night. She made appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2020, and appeared on WWE TV with her husband in 2019. She also worked the Mae Young Classic in 2017, losing to Candice LeRae in the first round. Another highlight for Tuesday’s AEW Dark will be the newest members of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family faction in singles action. Aaron Solow will face Eddie Kingston, while Nick Comoroto will face Fuego del Sol.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is a promo for Tuesday’s show, along with the full card:

* Chaos Project vs. Bear Country

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Eric James and VSK

* Jurassic Express vs. John Skyler and Baron Black

* Shanna vs. Renee Michelle

* Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen

* Fuego del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto

* Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso

* Ricky Starks vs. KC Navarro

* Eddie Kingston vs. Aaron Solow

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryzin

* Jon Moxley vs. Jon Cruz