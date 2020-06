– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, showing eighteen wrestlers who “you won’t believe appeared in Impact”. Some of the names included are, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jon Moxley, Tommaso Ciampa, Lex Luger, Vader and more:

– You can check out Ethan Page’s latest vlog below. In this episode, he prepares for Slammiversary:

– Impact Wrestling posted the following edition “Backstage”, which you can see below. Taya Valkyrie, The North, The Deaners, and others are all featured: