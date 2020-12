WWE has announced that Randy Orton will be visiting Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt at the Firefly Funhouse on Monday’s RAW episode. They also teased that Orton vs. The Fiend will take place at the TLC PPV on 12/20 but that has not been confirmed as of now.

A 2-on-3 Handicap match was also announced for RAW next week. Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.

Stay tuned here to PWMania for more news on next Monday’s RAW.