20-Man Battle Royal To Determine GUNTHER’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent Set

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden on March 12, with at least one match having WrestleMania implications.

According to the official MSG account, a 20-man battle royal will be held, with the winner challenging GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin and Karrion Kross are among those mentioned.

