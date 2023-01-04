20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Next week’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT will determine the first #1 contender to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

For next week’s NXT, WWE has announced a 20-woman battle royal. The winner will face Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 4.

Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Jakara Jackson, and Dani Palmer have been announced for the #1 Contender Battle Royal.

The first NXT episode of 2023 featured an in-ring brawl between the Battle Royal participants. Perez interrupted from the platform above the crowd, telling everyone to relax because they could earn their title shot in next week’s Battle Royal. After several competitors argued for why they should receive the first title shot from Perez, the brawl broke out.

Here are highlights from the NXT segment with the women’s division: