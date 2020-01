– 2019 was the first year since 2007 that longtime WWE star The Big Show did not compete in a WWE ring.

Show’s last PPV match was in a losing effort to Big Cass at Summerslam 2017. Show’s last RAW match was a loss to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match on September 4th, 2017. Show’s last Smackdown match was with Cesaro and Sheamus against The New Day on November 20th 2018.