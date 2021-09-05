2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Gable Steveson Signs With WWE

2020 Olympic gold medallist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE but no start date or other details were provided.

Steveson did tweet about a signing but did not specify that it was with WWE:

As previously noted, Steveson was in attendance at Summerslam and publicly expressed interest in working with WWE. Steveson recently said the following about his meeting with company officials including Vince McMahon:

“The WWE community and the organization always welcomes me with open arms, with red carpet treatment, which is how it should be.”

