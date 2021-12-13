2021 Winter is Coming Edition of AEW Dynamite To Have A Similar Impact As 2020?

While speaking to Christopher Walker of DAZN.com, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the 2021 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:

“It’s Hangman Page defending his AEW title against Bryan Danielson. A dream match. Do I have to say anything else? MJF against Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. A wrestler who’s had a really good 2021 against a 20-year-old with one of the brightest futures in the entire industry. What about Serena Deeb against Hikaru Shida? Another match that has the potential to steal the show. This is a show that I’m really excited about and I’m confident that ‘Winter is Coming’ this time around can have the same impact as last year’s version.”

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming.’”