2021 WrestleCon Event In Los Angeles Officially Canceled

The following was announced on WrestleCon.com:

WRESTLECON 2021 WILL NO LONGER BE HELD IN LOS ANGELES

If you reserved rooms at the Westin Bonaventure, you should be receiving notification from the hotel that your reservations are being cancelled automatically. If you do not receive that notification, you should contact the hotel directly to insure your refund it processed.

At this time, WWE has not made an official announcement regarding the status of Wrestlemania 37 but the belief for months has been that it will not be taking place in California as originally planned.