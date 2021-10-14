2021 WWE TLC PPV Event Seemingly Being Dropped

As PWMania.com previously reported, a New Year’s Day WWE PPV event titled WWE Day 1 will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, January 1st 2022.

It’s believed that the WWE Day 1 event will be replacing WWE TLC as the “December” PPV event. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“The decision was made that — originally the decision was made since they do a pay-per-view every month — that the decision was made that originally they were gonna have a December pay-per-view in Chicago at the All State Arena in mid-December. The feeling is now that doing twelve pay-per-views a year and the December pay-per-view will actually be January 1st in Atlanta. The idea of doing the January 1st rather than doing mid-to-late December.”

WWE had originally planned to have TLC take place on Sunday, December 12th in Chicago. However, the Chicago event ended up being changed to an edition of Smackdown on Friday, December 17th.

On WWE.com’s page for event listings, December 12th is scheduled to be a Supershow in Grand Rapids, MI. December 19th, which had been rumored to be the new TLC date, is scheduled be a Supershow in Des Moines, IA.