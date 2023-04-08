2023 WWE Draft Coming Soon, Triple H Promises It Will “Change The Game”

This year’s WWE Draft is coming.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared as scheduled, and during the appearance, he made a big announcement.

“The Game” revealed that the 2023 WWE Draft is coming in just a few weeks time, and noted that every WWE Superstar will be eligible this year in the draft. This suggests that WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Superstars will be involved, but this has not been confirmed.

Triple H added that this Draft will change the future and destiny of every WWE Superstar in the back.

Before closing out the segment where the announcement was made, the WWE executive promised that when it is all said-and-done, this year’s WWE Draft will truly change the game.

Here are some highlights from the segment: