2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Date, Location Announced

WWE issued the following:

2025 WWE® HALL OF FAME CEREMONY TAKES CENTER STAGE AT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS FRIDAY, APRIL 18

Fontainebleau Las Vegas to Serve as Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania® 41

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Tickets On Sale Friday, March 14 at 11am ET/8am PT

Presale Begins Wednesday, March 12 at 11am ET/8am PT

March 10, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – today announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10pm PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Leveraging the three-level venue’s industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and other inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

An exclusive presale opportunity will begin Wednesday, March 12 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, March 14 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com.

As the official host hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online. Additional WWE events taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE fans can now secure their WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages provide unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To buy now visit http://onlocationexp.com/wwehof.

In May 2024, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. In addition to WrestleMania 41, WWE will bring SmackDown, Raw and NXT Stand & Deliver to T-Mobile Arena, and WWE World, a five-day interactive fan event in partnership with Fanatics, to the Las Vegas Convention Center. For additional event details and ticket information, please visit: http://wwe.com/WrestleManiaLasVegas.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will stream live in the U.S. on Peacock and WWE social channels starting at 10pm PT.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 151 000 hotel rooms and more than 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center designed and operated by The Boring Company and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information go to www.lvcva.com www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.