205 Live Matches For Next Week, Goldberg vs. Wyatt Video Promo, WWE Pop Question

– Below is a new video package for Goldberg vs. The Fiend at WWE Super Showdown on 2/27 in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg will be live on next week’s Smackdown.

– Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza was announced for next Friday’s 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Previously confirmed for next week’s 205 Live was Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Ariya Daivari and Brian Kendrick in a No Disqualifications Match.

– WWE stars reveal their childhood celebrity crushes in this new Pop Question episode, which features Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Mickie James, Lio Rush, Ali, Big E, John Morrison,, Lacey Evans, Bayley & Sasha Banks, Dolph Ziggler.