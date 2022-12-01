20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops Set to Take Place on December 17, 2022

The 20th Annual Tribute to the Troops has been officially announced by WWE.

The 2022 Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Previously, it was reported that the timeslot would be determined by the local market, but this is not the case.

“In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The 20th anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium and other WWE Superstars in action. Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers,” WWE stated in their announcement.

Viewership for the 2021 Troops special increased by 42% over the 2020 special.

We previously mentioned that the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special was taped on Friday, November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, following the conclusion of SmackDown. Spoilers from the taping can be found by clicking here. The following matches were taped for broadcast:

* LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER