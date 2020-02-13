Laredo Kid To Wrestle At MLW Tapings In Chicago

Major League Wrestling has announced international star Laredo Kid for their upcoming Intimidation Games 2020 event in Chicago on April 18, which will also serve as MLW Fusion TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

Laredo Kid promises to electrify at MLW’s April 18 return to Chicago

One of Mexico’s top high-fliers guarantees to thrill in MLW return

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Laredo Kid will compete at MLW: Intimidation Games Saturday, April 18 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Laredo Kid has returned to MLW looking to ignite the road to a big 2020.

Quickly becoming one of Mexico’s most formidable luchadores, now Laredo Kid eyes gold in Major League Wrestling.

“Chicago fans have been a big part of MLW’s success, so we’ve decided to return with a super stacked card and it starts with reintroducing great talent like Laredo Kid,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “This is a fan appreciation night that I expect will blow your mind when you see the full card.”

A decorated high-flying luchador, Laredo Kid has won Mexico’s World Trios Championship as well as the World Cruiserweight title, which he currently holds.

Unleashing the 450º Splash, Springboard Double Corkscrew Plancha and an innovative 630º Splash, Laredo is exhilarating luchador to experience live.

League officials expect to reveal his opponent in the next few weeks.

Be thrilled by seeing Laredo Kid live in Chicago April 18 when MLW returns to Cicero Stadium. Buy tickets starting at $10 at LuchaTickets.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • LA Park • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • The Dynasty • Konnan • Injustice • Savio Vega • Logan Creed • Chris Dickinson • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 6:50 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for ringside ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804