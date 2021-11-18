2K Announces New Details/Footage On WWE 2K22 Video Game

2K announced the following-

2K Unveils Top-10 Hit List of Features and Innovations Coming to WWE® 2K22 in March

Redesigned gameplay engine, new controls and MyGM mode, and franchise-first MyFACTION among advancements headlining the most impressive WWE 2K experience to date

Today, 2K and Visual Concepts unveiled the WWE® 2K22 Hit List, an early look at the top-10 features that will make WWE 2K22 hit different in March 2022, including foundational improvements, fan-favorite inclusions, and all-new game modes. The WWE 2KHit List promises sensational new additions, including:

Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;

New Controls:The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22 is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;

Stunning Graphics:Simply put, WWE 2K22 boaststhe best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K franchise. Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up;

Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series todate will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;

New WWE 2KShowcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;

MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts,and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;

MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;

MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available forboth male and female MyPLAYERs;

Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries,and much more;

Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at any time and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled for release in March 2022, with additional details to be revealed in January 2022.

For more information on WWE 2K22, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K22 or subscribe on YouTube.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio.

2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).