2K Games Seemingly Shoots Down Rumors That WWE Relationship Will Be Ending

In August 2021, there was a report that the working relationship between WWE and 2K was “seriously strained.” It was later reported that WWE could be ending its relationship with Take-Two Interactive which is the parent company of 2K Sports.

2K Games has seemingly shot down the rumors with the following tweet:

“Shoutout to @WWE and @StephMcMahon for the continued partnership and an amazing launch of #WWE2K22. Here’s to many more years of success! #ItHitsDifferent”

Ronnie Singh of 2K Games also shared a photo of himself with Stephanie McMahon and included the following caption:

“The two biggest heels in the biz sitting in the boss Mr. McMahon’s @WWE chair. In all seriousness, such a pleasure meeting a person I have long admired for her presence, business acumen & philanthropy @stephaniemcmahon To partnering on many more @wwegames launches for years to come!”

WWE 2K22 received a better reception from critics and fans compared to WWE 2K20. 2K22 has a Metacritic score of 71 with a user score of 5.6 while 2K20 has a score of 43 with a user score of 1.6.