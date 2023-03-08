2K Reveals WWE 2K23 MyFACTION Details

2K issued the following:

WWE® 2K23 MyFACTION Takes the Action Online

Assemble a team of favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in MyFACTION to take on challenges, compete online, and earn rewards

Today, 2K unveiled upgrades and additions coming to MyFACTION in WWE® 2K23, giving players the opportunity to build their own ultimate squad of favorite WWE Superstars and Legends by collecting and upgrading cards. Offering all-new online* head-to-head gameplay, Live Events, incredible card designs across tiers and unique character models and attires, fans can look forward to endless hours of fun in MyFACTION.

Check out an in-depth Ringside Report written by Brian Mazique, journalist and Associate Designer at Visual Concepts, and Terell Carter, Senior Game Designer at Visual Concepts, covering the breadth of new features coming to MyFACTION, here.

WWE 2K23 MyFACTION delivers various gameplay improvements and features, including:

Battle Head-to-Head Online: Experience all-new online gameplay in MyFACTION. Show off star-studded factions and challenge friends and WWE 2K community members alike through Online Quickplay for endless hours of fun; Experience Unique Live Events: Regular post-launch content in the form of scheduled Live Events will arrive year-round in MyFACTION, offering a single-player experience with unique matchups curated by WWE 2K designers; Collect and Upgrade Cards: Diverse and aesthetically enhanced cards across multiple tiers with crisp images, highly detailed backgrounds and design boosts make fan-favorite Superstars pop! Plus, look forward to the addition of the all-new Pink Diamond tier post-launch; Enjoy Alternate Superstar Attires: Collect multiple iterations and MyFACTION exclusive looks for favorite Superstars while building the ultimate faction, from the most coveted historic looks to the most up-to-date changes happening on TV.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will be available for purchase on March 14, 2023. WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross-Gen will be available for purchase March 17, 2023. For more information on WWE 2K23, visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe on YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K23 and #EvenStronger.

