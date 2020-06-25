Three Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network is shaping up to be a loaded show.

It’s been announced that the first-ever Strap Match in NXT will air next week with Dexter Lumis taking on Roderick Strong.

There will also be a Fatal 4 Way next week with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a future title shot. The Fatal 4 Way will feature Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai.

There will also be 2-on-1 mixed action next week as Robert Stone and Aliyah take on Rhea Ripley. If Ripley loses the match, she will be joining The Robert Stone Brand.