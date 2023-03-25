3 Of 4 Teams For Women’s Showcase Match At WrestleMania Announced

Three of the four teams for the women’s showcase tag-team match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood have been determined.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the team of Shotzi and Natalya defeated Xia Li and Lacey Evans to join Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as teams that have earned spots in the four-way women’s tag-team showcase match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

After the match wrapped up, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler came out and announced that they have also been added to the match.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett noted via commentary that the fourth and final team for the WrestleMania 39 women’s showcase match will be announced next week.

