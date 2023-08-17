AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen Spoilers For This Week

AEW held TV Tapings for tomorrow’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Rampage from inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tapings took place immediately after last night’s AEW Dynamite.

Featured below are the full spoiler results from the tapings:

– Rey Fenix def. Komander in a Singles Match.

– ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) def. Ethan Page and Isaiah Kassidy in a Non-Title Tag Team Match.

– Sammy Guevara def. Jon Cruz in a Singles Match.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue def. The Outcasts (Toni Storm and Ruby Soho) in a Tag Team Match. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue, setting up a big pull-apart brawl with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. hitting the scene.

AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT on Friday, August 18, 2023.