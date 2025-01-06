3LW Makes Pittsburgh Debut This Thursday

Pittsburgh, a city known almost as much for its wrestling as the steel it once produced, has such a storied history of the genre of the squared circle that it often gets passed down from generation to generation. The stories of Pittsburgh Studio Wrestling, house shows at the Civic Arena, or wild bouts at the Golden Dome in Monaca become a part of family discussions when reminiscing about grappling of the past. Bruno, Angle, and Douglas are just a few of those western Pennsylvania legends that left an impact on the sport.

It goes without saying that sports entertainment is woven into the fabric of the area almost as much as any of the other sports the region is known for. The field, the rink, and the ring all draw a passionate response from the dedicated fans of the city. As such, it’s not uncommon for live events to be hosted from a myriad of organizations on any given weekend throughout western Pennsylvania. Those dedicated sports fans usually have the opportunity to see a live wrestling somewhere each weekend. With nearly a half a dozen groups bringing in respectable crowds on a regular basis, the Pittsburgh scene has proven to be a market that is ripe for quality professional wrestling.

This Thursday, Three Legacies Wrestling, a group that was founded by former WWE star, Jesus “Ricardo” Rodriguez in mid-2022, will make its Pittsburgh area debut with its presentation of “Steel City Grit,” a nod to the traditional and heritage associated with the region. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the 3LW product, a combination of spectacle and enthusiasm from its young roster that is blended with styles from around the globe, will be imported to Pittsburgh with the goal to add its flavor to the vibrant wrestling scene of the city.



“Pittsburgh has a very rich pro wrestling history and a lot of very passionate fans. And an area that that I have had the privilege of wrestling in many times, both independently and with WWE so it felt like a right fit to bring not only the 3LW talent that opportunity, but to also showcase the 3LW talent to the western PA audience. We are proud that over the course of our history, we have grown not, just internally, but also our base area which, is a testament of the product and presentation of 3LW,” said Rodriguez.

The 38-year-old grappler has spent more than half of his life involved in the professional wrestling industry in some form or fashion. Through his extensive experience in a variety of roles, he brings a jack-of-all-trades skill set to the table. He has shown that he can discover, polish, and produce aspects of the sport at any level. He has found himself in a sold out stadium under the brightest lights of Wrestlemania, and he helped aspiring hopefuls take their first step in a wrestling ring as a trainer around the world at various training centers. Ironically, the west coast native traveled quite literally around the globe through the avenue of professional wrestling, with his early days in his hometown under the persona of “Chimaera,” but it was the quiet city of Lancaster where he landed for his most ambitious project of his career as an event organizer.

“I have learned in this newly found journey as a promoter that it takes a lot of work and patience and trust, not only in your abilities, but in your entire team. Having that confidence that your product and your brand can deliver is key, but so is being able to promote oneself because as a good saying goes ‘what good is having a good product if no one knows about it.’ And the more we grow that more people can experience it,” he explained.

True to his path in the sport of building the genre, and in this case, the brand from every level, a critical piece of the puzzle for the 3LW project is its training center, where Rodriguez serves as its head trainer. A pair of wrestling rings in the facility house eager students that look forward to the chance to quite literally learn the ropes from an accomplished veteran like Rodriguez. A row of flags representing various countries decorates one of the wall, a reflection of the curriculum that teaches a potpourri of styles within the grappling arts.

“It began with the mission to give back to not only the wrestling industry, but also the community. 3LW provides the platform and the tools for wrestling hopefuls to help achieve their dreams as well as help build a strong community with its charity events,” Rodriguez remarked.

Among the talent that will have the chance to shine during 3LW’s Pittsburgh debut are names like the wild man Tarzan Duran, who will tangle with stellar NWA star, Spence Slade in the evening’s main event, the Pittsburgh-based, but internationally renowned Facade will square off with energetic youngster, Pat Angel Zoey Cannon, J.S. Hawthorne, and many other mainstays of the Three Legacies project will be on the card. The eccentric and always entertaining Super Oprah is also advertised for the event.



“I’m looking forward to debuting at 3LW especially in one of the greatest wrestling cities like Pittsburgh. I’m also excited to go against one of the biggest names in pro wrestling, Facade. I know he has a high set of skills, but so do I, and I’m looking forward to matching his energy and hopefully come out on top with my first win at 3LW against one of the best to do it. This will be a great start to the new year,” Pat Angel commented enthusiastically.

The event will be held at “Sunken Bus Studios,” an event space in the city that hosts a myriad of entertainment events. Comedy shows and live music are staples of the building, but the arrival of 3LW has prompted anticipation from participants and fans alike ahead of Thursday’s live action.

“Three Legacies Wrestling has been growing rapidly elsewhere in Pennsylvania and I’m excited to experience the vibe first hand. It’s very rare to see an event pop up in this part of Pittsburgh, being only four miles from home for me, I hope to see some familiar faces come out to support so we can see Jesus and 3LW in the area more often,” said Joe Dombrowski, the voice of the English broadcasts of AAA Lucha Libre and lead play-by-play announcer for Major League Wrestling that will host the evening as 3LW ring announcer.

“Steel City Grit is a show I’m very excited to be a part of. If it’s anything from past experiences working for Three Legacies in Lancaster, it will be a night of exhilarating, high-paced and family friendly action with a colorful cast of characters. The fantasy clash of styles with Spencer Slade and Tarzan Duran make for a bargain at the door,” added George Ross, one of the best referees on the independent circuit that will be there to make the count for the Pittsburgh debut.

The diverse landscape of the steel city circuit will get the chance to experience a fresh and unique addition when Three Legacies Wrestling brings its brand to Sunken Bus Studios this Thursday.

“Fans can expect a night of high flying, fast paced, character-driven, pro wrestling action that’s suitable for all ages,” Rodriguez concluded.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, you can go to www.3lwtix.com