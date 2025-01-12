WWE Files To Trademark “Tiffany Stratton” On January 11

WWE has registered for a new trademark.

The company filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to register to trademark the ring name of the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Following her victory on the 1/3 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she captured her first main roster WWE title, the company is gearing up for “Tiffy-Time” on the 1/17 episode of the show, as Tiffany Stratton will make her first defense against Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

Featured below is the USPTO filing from WWE for the Tiffany Stratton trademark from January 11, 2025:

Mark For: TIFFANY STRATTON trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.