Max No Longer Planning Sports Tier, AEW & Live Sports Will Be Available On Standard Subscriptions

AEW and other live sports will continue to be made available for regular standard and premium level subscribers, with no additional cost to members of the digital platform, as Max has scrapped plans to launch a special sports tier for members.

The following press release was issued today with all of the information on this story.

Max To Keep Live Sports And News Within Standard And Premium Subscription Tiers At No Additional Cost To Consumers

Today, Max announced that the premiere sports and news content within the streaming platform, coupled with a best-in-class live viewing experience, will remain available at no additional cost to Standard and Premium tier subscribers in the U.S.

It was originally announced that a B/R Sports Add-On would become available to Max subscribers at an additional cost. This path will not be pursued for now.

“Over the last year plus, we had the opportunity to assess how users engage with sports and news on Max, and we’ve been actively involved in exploring ways to evolve the sports distribution ecosystem in the U.S. We believe that the best place for that content for now is within the Standard and Premium tiers,” said JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, WBD. “This update ensures that subscribers can continue to enjoy that coveted access within Max, while also enabling ongoing investment in our premium sports and news portfolio.”

Beginning on March 30, B/R Sports and CNN Max will no longer be available on the Basic with Ads tier. Viewers who wish to retain access to sports and news can visit the Max Help Center for more information.

B/R Sports on Max boasts more than 1,700 live games and events each year. From the NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NASCAR, Roland-Garros, Big 12, BIG EAST, U.S. Soccer, Premier Cycling, and more, including pre- and post-game studio programming, multi-sport on-demand content, special features, and live series from Bleacher Report, B/R Sports is the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts. Max streams the action in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, immersing customers with stunning visuals that come alive with lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and rich details.

Highlights this year include a selection of 2025 NCAA Men’s March Madness(R) games; the 2025 NBA Playoffs starting in April (select games) as well as exclusive coverage of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals; the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and exclusive coverage of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Final; a full slate of MLB Tuesday regular season games and exclusive coverage of the 2025 National League Division Series and Championship Series; more than 45 games of Unrivaled’s inaugural season of 3×3 women’s basketball; up to 20 U.S. Men’s and Women’s National team soccer matchups; exclusive coverage of NASCAR’s inaugural five-race in-season challenge starting June 2025, as well as NASCAR Cup Series practices and qualifying sessions for the second half of the season and exclusive in-car camera and audio for NASCAR Cup Series races all season long, bringing Max users into the passenger seat; exclusive grand slam tennis coverage of all 900+ matches from Roland-Garros; select Big 12 college basketball and college football games; select BIG EAST men’s and women’s college basketball games; two First Round games of the 2025 College Football Playoffs; upcoming installments of The Match, a premier live golf event, and more.

CNN Max offers subscribers a 24/7 news streaming feed on Max, alongside expanded access to on-demand news content and CNN Originals. Featuring the most notable worldwide CNN on-air talent, the service includes bespoke news and information content and some of the year’s biggest news events along with additional CNN programming.