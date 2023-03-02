5 WWE Superstars That Need Matches At WrestleMania & How It Can Make It Happen

It’s that time of the year once again. The showcase of immortals is right around the corner, with many of your favorite WWE superstars currently left in the dark without a match. Many superstars will be left out of this year’s WrestleMania. Here is a select group with zero reasons to miss this year’s two-day event. WWE can make it happen, and here are some options for how to make that come to fruition.

Liv Morgan – Women’s IC Title Fatal 4 Way Winner

We have heard rumors about WWE adding a mid-card women’s title to the fold for a while now. A Women’s Intercontinental Title makes perfect sense to debut at WrestleMania. There are so many female wrestlers on Raw and Smackdown at the moment, and though they need to focus on the tag team belts more, it makes even more sense to focus on a mid-card title for the women. Liv Morgan would be an ideal fit to be the first-ever Women’s IC Title winner. Some argue her Smackdown Women’s Title reign was a little weak. She has undeniably been the most consistent female worker for the past year. She made the final two in the Royal Rumble, gave an excellent performance in the Elimination Chamber match, was a Money In The Bank winner, and won the Smackdown Women’s Championship. The fans love her, and she would serve a new title so much justice.

Raquel Rodriguez – Entrant in the Women’s IC Title Fatal 4 Way

She’s being held down. Bottom line. Even though she is never booked weak, she isn’t helping her cause as a face. Sure, Rhea Ripley is a certified badass and currently is billed as the most dominant female superstar in WWE. Rodriguez is right up there with her, and a heel turn to a character similar to her days in NXT would print dolla dolla bills y’all. She is one of the biggest women in all of WWE, and she could easily take on the likes of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka immediately. Have her in the final two of the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at this year’s WrestleMania, barely losing to Liv Morgan, and the next night on Raw, deliver the most savage beatdown she has ever dealt. It is go time for Rodriguez.

Karrion Kross – Match vs. Goldberg

Karrion Kross is a captivating character. His original run in NXT was super dominant, only for him to appear on Raw and lose to Jeff Hardy. Later, he debuted on Raw with a fresh look that was very cheap looking and had no Scarlett. Kross and Scarlett were released by WWE only to return in the Triple H creative era. The beginning looked promising with a great re-debut blindsiding Drew McIntyre. A victory over McIntyre helped the momentum of his return, but since then, the foot has been taken off the gas. His early exit in this year’s Royal Rumble didn’t help. Kross, along with Scarlett, are too good and have main event potential to waste a second time simply. WWE is giving him a strong push by having him defeat Rey Mysterio on last Friday’s edition of Smackdown, and next week, he should call out all legends only to hear Goldberg’s theme music. Goldberg has stated he is not done in the ring and is ready whenever WWE needs him. Time to give the Herald of Doomsday his rocket pack to the next level and have him take out Goldberg at WrestleMania.

The Street Profits – Match vs. Uso’s for the RAW Tag Team Titles Night 1 (Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn screw The Usos)

This is a hard one to make happen, but a great idea to help the belt split before WrestleMania 39 would involve Adam Pierce letting The Usos know they have two matches at Mania. They must defend the Raw belts on the first night and the Smackdown belts on the second night (against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn). The Bloodline has been the gatekeepers for a long time, and it makes sense for them all (minus Solo) to drop all the belts at Mania to take some much-needed time off. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are an excellent tag team that the fans adore. Give them their Mania moment and make this match happen. This can all start with a tag team tournament on Raw to get the wheels spinning.

Damian Priest – Added to the IC Title Match

WWE has been teasing Damian Priest, taking the next level up for almost a year now. He has played a feature role on Raw since he aligned himself with Edge, and rightfully so. He has a unique look, size, and a very original persona on the mic. His in-ring work resembles nobody in WWE. Damian Priest is the Judgment Day. It all started with him and Edge, so if there were no Damian Priest, there would be no Judgement Day. No dark side Finn Balor or Rhea Ripley. There would be no ex-con Dom. If the plan is for Rhea Ripley to be the face of the Smackdown women’s division, then a move to go after the IC title makes a whole lot of sense for Damian Priest. This guy is too good and too deserving. He deserves to be in a big match at Mania.

