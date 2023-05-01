6-Person Match Confirmed For Tonight’s Draft Night 2 Edition Of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a major mixed tag team match for tonight’s RAW, which will also serve as Night 2 of the WWE Draft and the RAW go-home edition for Backlash.

Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day. This will be Ripley’s first television match since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

The following is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena:

* The LWO (Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley)

* The Miz interviews news Shinsuke Nakamura on MizTV

* Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

* Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will be in the same building

* Night 2 of the WWE Draft

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Backlash