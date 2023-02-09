60-Minute Iron Man Match For World Title Confirmed For AEW Revolution 2023 Main Event

You can officially pencil in the main event for the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

Following his victory over RUSH on the AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night themed installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program on Wednesday night, Bryan Danielson has earned his shot against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Now confirmed for the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event scheduled for March 5, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, is a 60-Minute Iron Man Match pitting MJF one-on-one against “The American Dragon” with the AEW World Championship on-the-line.

