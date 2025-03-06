8-Man Bout, Tag-Team Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Lineup In Sacramento

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the March 5, 2025 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and MAX prime time Wednesday night program, the company has announced a pair of new matches.

Now confirmed for the lineup for tonight’s show in Sacramento, CA. is Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer & Brian Cage, as well as Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland & Brody King.

Already advertised for the 3/5 episode of AEW Dynamite in Sacramento this evening is Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta, Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford, as well as the contract signing for the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender match at AEW Revolution 2025.

