91,000 Tickets Already Sold For Next Year’s WWE WrestleMania 40

“The Grandest Stage of Them All” is going to be set up in front of a record-setting crowd in 2024.

WWE announced on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX that tickets are selling extremely fast for next year’s WrestleMania 40 two-night premium live event.

According to Michael Cole on the broadcast for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX show this week, WWE has already sold 91,000 tickets for WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets for the show are still on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.

