A Bunch Of Surprises Expected At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE CEO Nick Khan appeared on ESPN’s First Take to announce the cards for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Khan also mentioned Vince McMahon, emphasizing that Vince is the main person in charge and running the company. McMahon will be in attendance for Mania 39, as previously stated, but it is unknown if he will appear on camera.

During the interview, Khan also stated that the show will have a “bunch of surprises,” so it’s anyone’s guess what they have planned. There is a locker room set up for Lil Uzi Vert, so a surprise performance or two is possible. If you missed it, you can see the cards for each night by clicking here.

“Expect a bunch of surprises. That’s what we’re known for, this is Wrestlemania, we pulled some out at Royal Rumble. Here at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, two-night event, we have to make it big,” Khan said.

You can watch Khan’s complete appearance below: