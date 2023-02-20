A Heartwarming Easter Egg Was in Johnny Gargano’s WWE Elimination Chamber Ring Gear

In the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE on Saturday night, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

Gargano delivered an outstanding performance in the match, and Triple H praised him at the post-match press conference.

Gargano also wore special ring attire for the fight. Gargano and Candice LeRae’s son Quill celebrated his first birthday this week, and Gargano wanted to celebrate the occasion by creating custom gear.

Jonathan Davenport, who has designed ring gear for Gargano, LeRae, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Ricochet, Bayley, and other WWE stars, shared the cool story behind the gear in this Instagram post:

“This set was a HUGE honor to work on – earlier this week, @johnnygargano and @candicelerae ‘s son Quill had his first birthday and this SuperDad wanted to celebrate with a colorway inspired by Bluey and Bandit. My family ADORES this show so I flipped at the chance to incorporate those aesthetics into our palette!

“It was Johnny’s idea to add Bandit’s whisker flecks to the dark blue fields, which I think was stroke of genius. I surprised Johnny with a ‘quill”‘ easter egg on the right kneepad just for the fun factor!

“Big thanks goes out to @maineventgear for once again honoring the design while also putting their own unique spin on the set! Enjoy!⁠”

You can check out the complete post below: