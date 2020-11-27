A-Kid, Triple H And William Regal Comment On NXT UK Heritage Cup Finals

Triple H and WWE NXT General Manager William Regal both took to Twitter to congratulate A-Kid on becoming the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion. As noted, this week’s NXT UK main event saw A-Kid defeat Trent Seven in the tournament finals. The match, held under British Rounds Rules, went into Sudden Death Overtime. You can watch highlights from this week’s NXT UK episode in the video below. This week’s show also featured Jordan Devlin retaining his version of the NXT Cruiserweight Title over Amir Jordan, Isla Dawn tapping out to Jinny, The Hunt attacking Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, plus more.

Triple H congratulated A-Kid and predicted big things to come for the Spanish Superstar. “There can only be one ‘first.’ Congratulations to @AKidWrestler on winning the #NXTUK #HeritageCup…incredible match and the beginning of big things for this young man. Can’t wait to see you represent your country and this brand in the future. #WeAreNXTUK,” Triple H wrote.

A-Kid responded to Triple H and said he’s incredibly grateful to be included. “Incredibly grateful to be a part of something really special. Now I have to say, continue working and represent the style that has made me reach glory,” he wrote, in a message translated by Google.

Regal also congratulated A-Kid in his post-show tweet. He wrote, “Congratulations to @AKidWrestler. Continuing the traditions of European Wrestling. Now the work starts !!!!!”

A-Kid responded to Regal and thanked him, writing, “With great power comes great responsibility. Thank you!”

The 24 year old A-Kid, who signed with WWE in October 2019, made his own post-match tweet and declared that this is the beginning of a new era in the business.

“We are the ones who were so much being nothing. This is the beginning of a new era. Tremendously grateful. #andnew #AKidWWE,” he wrote in a message translated by Google.

There’s no word yet on when A-Kid’s first Heritage Cup defense will take place, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets and video below, along with the final brackets for the tournament:

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams

SEMI-FINALS

* A-Kid defeated Noam Dar

* Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff

FINALS

* A-Kid defeated Trent Seven

