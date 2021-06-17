A Lot of Surprises Being “Guaranteed” For WWE SummerSlam 2021

During an interview with Yahoo.com, Stephanie McMahon talked about WWE’s transition from the Thunderdome back to live touring. When asked about a possible return to the ring, Stephanie said the following:

“Ever since Ronda Rousey broke my arm, I have a little PTSD so I’m not sure when you’re going to see me in the ring anytime soon. But I guarantee for Summerslam, there’s gonna be a lot of surprises.”