A Major WWE PPV Event Taking Place In The UK During 2022?

For years, WWE fans have been speculating about the company possibly holding a major PPV event in the United Kingdom.

On Sunday, Andrew Pollard of WhatCulture.com reported the following:

“A source has informed us that WWE currently has plans to run a major PPV in the UK next September. Not just that, but Vince McMahon’s sports entertainment juggernaut is looking to make this a stadium show and is targeting an attendance of somewhere in the region of 90,000 fans if possible.”

Venues that could host the event of that size would include Manchester United’s Old Trafford home, Wales’ Principality Stadium, and the new Wembley Stadium. The 2022 Summerslam PPV will be the 30-year anniversary of the event taking place at the original Wembley Stadium.

Drew McIntyre has been teasing the idea of WWE holding a major PPV event in the United Kingdom. During this past week’s UK tour, McIntyre said “the UK is going to get a significant WWE PPV if it’s the last thing I do.”