A Number Of Changes Have Been Made To AEW’s TV Schedule

Every year, the NBA and NHL playoffs cause various changes to the broadcast schedules of TNT and TBS, which have an impact on AEW programming.

In January 2022, it was decided that Dynamite would be moved from TNT to TBS due to the possibility of being preempted to a later start time or even a different night. However, these preemptions will still have an effect on Rampage, which airs on TNT every Friday night.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the upcoming AEW TV schedule changes.

“This week Rampage, actually Rampage, should do a pretty good number on Friday. It’s supposed to start after the NBA playoff game, which could be as early as 9:30 (ET) and could be a little bit later. It may be earlier than the normal start, but with that big lead-in, it really should do its best number in a long time.”

Meltzer continued, “Then Wednesday, the show (Dynamite) will be normal time-slot in most of the country, but on the west coast it’s gonna be at 5 pm rather than 8 pm, because they’re running….they’ve got US against Mexico soccer [game] that’ll be at 10 pm eastern and 7 pm pacific. They’re going to go live…they’re gonna go with a staggered feed on Wednesday.

The following week is the one where it’s gonna be moved to Saturday night. It’s gonna be like this with NHL and NBA playoffs, there’s gonna be a lot of bouncing around with the schedule of Rampage more than Dynamite, but Rampage, because it’s on TNT, which has the basketball and hockey playoffs, they’re gonna be bounced around a lot for the next couple of months through June,” Meltzer stated.

