A Pitch Was Made For Andrade To Be With Charlotte Flair On TV

Charlotte Flair recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and here are the highlights.

Andrade being paired on television with her: “I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

Rhea Ripley joining the RAW brand: “She’s ready. She’s awesome and knows she is. Her vignettes are great, and when it’s time for her to make that impact, it’s going to be awesome.”

Bianca Belair winning the Royal Rumble: “Speaking from personal experience, I’ve always done my best work under pressure. She’s under an immense amount of pressure, and I have no doubt she is going to succeed and overdeliver. It’s going to be exciting to watch.”