A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW

A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.

According to Fightful, “We were able to confirm that claim with the actual performer, though they wish to remain anonymous as of now. It’s worth noting that while we can verify the claim was made, we’ve learned nothing more about the alleged contact. Sources familiar with the situation had told Fightful there was no mistake this performer was already under a full-time contract.”

Fightful added that representatives from WWE did not respond to a request for comment or context.