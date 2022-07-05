AAA Match Added to “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” Event

The AAA bout for the Starrcast V weekend event, “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match,” is now confirmed.

According to Starrcast, AAA will have a Fatal 4 Way on the card that evening. Bandido, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix will take part in the match.

Late last month, a press conference for the significant one-night-only JCP event was conducted, but Ric Flair’s match was still not confirmed.

On Sunday, July 31, during Starrcast V weekend, the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event would be broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee’s Municipal Auditorium.

Here is the updated card for the JCP event, along with the latest JCP Control Center videos with David Crockett to announce the new matches:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair vs. TBA

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita