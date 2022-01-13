AAA Reina De Reinas Championship And ROH Women’s Championship Being Defended On Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced the following preview for Thursday’s show on AXS. You can click here for spoilers from last Sunday’s taping, including the Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C match for the AAA Reina de Reinas championship and the ROH Women’s World championship.

IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: January 13, 2022

Following an unforgettable Hard To Kill pay-per-view that sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world, the fallout begins on an all-new IMPACT!, this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, presented by The King’s Daughter!

Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo took Knockouts World Champion Mickie James to her absolute limit in their historic Texas Death Match main event at Hard To Kill. While “The Virtuosa” may have come up short, she proved without a shadow of a doubt why she is one of the greatest Knockouts of all time. This Thursday, the Forbidden Door is open once again as ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C steps into an IMPACT ring for the very first time to square off with Purrazzo. But this is no ordinary match – both the Reina de Reinas Championship and ROH Women’s World Championship are on the line and someone is leaving with all the gold!

After an impressive victory over Laredo Kid, Chris Bey and Ace Austin in his IMPACT Wrestling debut on the Countdown to Hard To Kill, “Speedball” Mike Bailey competes in singles action this Thursday. But standing across the ring from him will be one of the most athletic powerhouses in professional wrestling, Jake Something! Will Bailey continue his winning ways or will Something play spoiler and bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

The action begins Before the IMPACT this Thursday at 7/6c on AXS TV and 7:30pm ET on YouTube, featuring an exclusive singles match between Decay’s Black Taurus and the “Drama King”, Matthew Rehwoldt! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT with a recap of the latest action, a new Iceman’s Intel and more.

After IMPACT! goes off the air at 10/9c, keep it locked in to AXS TV for IMPACT in 60, featuring the greatest matches and moments of one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished tag teams, The Hardys!