AAA Star La Parka Passes Away

Mexican wrestling promotion AAA announced that Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, known as La Parka, passed away at the age of 54. La Parka suffered a neck and cervical fracture injury back in October during a match that he never fully recovered from.

Huerta was the second person to perform as La Parka. The original La Parka who performed in WCW is Adolfo Tapia and is now known as LA Park.

Here is the press release from AAA translated to English:

CDMX, January 11, 2020: Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide is in mourning. Today, January 11, 2020, in his native home Hermosillo, Sonora, Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, LA PARKA, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones.

On the night of January 10, he had renal failure and it was necessary to put him back in assisted breathing. Today, January 11, his lungs and kidney completely failed.

Originating from Hermosillo, Sonora, Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta traversed through Mexico and the world under the mask of La Parka with the AAA group for more than 20 years, reaching a level of an idol that of a global wrestling legend.

In his possession is the Copa Triplemania, the Copa Antonio Pena, the masks of Cibernetico, Gigante Drako, Halcon Dorado Jr. and Muerte Cibernetica as well as the top winner of the Rey de Reyes tournament.