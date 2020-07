AAA is still hoping to run their Triplemania show in Monterrey, Mexico in October, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The plan is to hold the event at Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey, which is the same baseball that Triplemania Regia was held in.

As of this writing, there is no word on when they’ll be able to get Kenny Omega back into Mexico to defend his AAA Mega Championship.