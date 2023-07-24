Aaron Solo Explains How He First Learned About Offer From AEW

Aaron Solo recently appeared as a guest on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

The Nightmare Factory member spoke during the show about how he found out about his offer from All Elite Wrestling.

“So I remember we had to do the spit test for COVID, especially with the west coast guys before we flew out and I was turning in my test at FedEx and I had an email from C.D. (Christopher Daniels) and it said, ‘Congratulations on your hard work,” Solo said. “We’re offering you a contract. Here it is. If you accept it then sign it and send it back’ and all that.”

Solo continued, “It’s funny because I remember that day and I remember being so excited signing it and then I was just kind of sitting in my bed afterwards. But I had romanticized this entire thing for years because it took me 11 years before I got an official contract and I romanticized this thing of going into this big office and shaking everyone’s hand and all that… Not at all (was it this big romanticized moment). Regardless, it still gave me what I wanted so, it’s okay that my big, romanticized signing of the contract didn’t happen.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.