AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Results (10/14/22)

On October 14, AAW: Pro Wrestling Redefined held Night One of the 2022 Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament. This event took place in Chicago, Illinois at the Logan Square Auditorium.

Here are the full results of that show courtesy of Cagematch:

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Masha Slamovich def. Dante Leon

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Conan Lycan def. Frontman Jah

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Hakim Zane def. Schaff

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Fred Yehi def. Calvin Tankman

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: YAMATO def. Zachary Wentz

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Davey Vega def. Ace Perry and Mike Bennett

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Gnarls Garvin def. Silas Young

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Ace Austin def. Trey Miguel

Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament 2022 First Round: Josh Alexander def. Manders

Night two of the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament is scheduled for tonight in Chicago. This show, like night one, will take place at the Logan Square Auditorium.