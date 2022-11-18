Abadon Calls Her Injury “Little Bump in the Road”

AEW’s Abadon took to Twitter for the first time since injuring herself at a weekend indie event.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Abadon was injured while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday. The general consensus is that she broke her collarbone, but the exact nature of the injury has yet to be determined.

In a message to fans, Abadon described her injury as a “little bump in the road,” promising that she still has a lot to offer. She expressed gratitude to her fans and promised to be unstoppable one day.

Abadon then tweeted again, seemingly confirming that she is unable to move her arm.

“Man, imma have the Deadpool baby legs, except it’ll be my arm T.T what kind of bullshit… [laughing emoji x 3],” she added.

Abadon was executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace when she landed awkwardly and appeared to be hurt. The match was immediately called off, and she was taken to a nearby hospital. While there has been no word on the nature of the injury, there has also been no word on the severity of the injury or how long Abadon will be out of the ring.

Abadon last wrestled for AEW on November 4th, defeating Leva Bates.

The following are Abadon’s tweets:

It's just a little bump in the road. I have a lot to offer, you may not think so, but I do. We're only 4 years in with so many to give. One day I'll be undeniable. Your love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you pic.twitter.com/1FLSFz9xWf — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 17, 2022