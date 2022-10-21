Abby Jane Opens Up About Her Experience in AEW and Impact, Her Future, and More

In the latest Independent Wrestling Spotlight, Abby Jane sits down with PWMania.com and Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) to talk about her career up to this point and more. She talks about how she got started out in wrestling, wrestling for Impact, AEW, her future, and more.

The Beginning of Abby Jane

When Abby Jane was 13 years old she first became a fan of professional wrestling. “My dad and brothers would watch old tapes, and WrestleMania 3 was one of the first ones I remember having on,” Jane tells PWMania.com. “Once the WWE Network was released I could watch WrestleMania 30, and then from then on, I started falling in love with it more and more.”

However, there was one match that really stood out to Jane, Bayley vs Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. “When that happened it solidified why I loved wrestling and inspired me, as a young woman, to make that choice to join wrestling myself.”

“Before I started training, I really looked up to Bayley and the four horsewomen,” says Jane. “Candice LeRae and Kimber Lee were two people I saw at the Indy level, at the time, who inspired me. Seeing what they were able to do was very cool.”

Since the age of 15, Abby Jane knew she wanted to start training when she reached the age of 18. “I never put it out in public or anything because I was nervous I’d get judged for it, or that it wouldn’t work out,” states Jane.

“When I was 18 I had to make the decision to me going away to school or wrestling,” says Jane. “As it got closer, I realized wrestling was the only thing I wanted to do. I took a year at school first, but when I came back I realized I had to jump head-first into wrestling.”

Abby Jane would go on to sign up for training at the Chikara Wrestling Factory. “My first day was very surreal,” says Jane. “I’ve never really been to any independent wrestling show before that. They had all these banners on the wall, and it was just a really cool atmosphere. I always felt like I was a part of this larger-than-life world. I met a lot of great people as well. It was a really special experience. I got to learn from so many different mindsets at Chikara.”

Jane’s first match came in a trios match at Camp Leapfrog over the pandemic. “The way we did those tapings was that if you weren’t wrestling, you had to be out in the front supporting your friends,” says Jane. “I got to wrestle in front of a crowd of everyone who I knew would be supportive.”

The match came about for Jane because she worked at Camp Leapfrog as a referee. “I got a match on the show in 2020 and I was chosen by Avery Good to be on his trio’s team. I’ve trained a ton with him and he’s helped me so much. Getting to have my first match with him, and his last match was a full circle moment.”

Abby Jane Makes an IMPACT

“It was crazy wrestling there,” says Jane. “I didn’t even consider that a possibility. Now that you see people you know or have worked with before on AEW Dark, being on Impact was something I’ve never considered.”

When Abby Jane competed on Impact, it was against Masha Slamovich. “I’ve known her since I debuted and getting to wrestle her was really insane and such a cool moment,” states Jane. “It was a cool atmosphere and getting to be there with so many great people was awesome. Everyone was so supportive, and it felt like one big family.”

Abby Jane Goes All Elite

Abby Jane also got to make her AEW debut as well. She worked there twice, wrestling Abadon, and Julia Hart. “It was really cool working there,” says Jane. “When you go there, you don’t know if you’ll have a match that day or not. Seeing the card go up and finding out you’re wrestling is exciting and then you have to race to get everything ready.”

“Wrestling Julia Hart and Abadona was a really fun experience as well,” states Jane. “It was definitely a challenge but it was really cool working with them and getting to share a stage, and getting to share the ring with them.”

What’s Next for Abby Jane?

On Saturday, October 22nd, Abby Jane will be competing at Dropkick Depression in a four-way tag team match. “It’s a really cool place to work. It’s always a lot of fun being there, and I have so many good friends there. I get to team up with my boyfriend, Pancake, to wrestle three other teams. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s themed like a prom, so I and my partner will definitely be prom king and queen.”

All in all, Abby Jane has accomplished a lot so far in the wrestling world but the sky is truly the limit and she is just getting started. “It’s crazy because this year alone I feel like I already hit so many goals off my bucket list. I’m already crossing so many things off. Looking ahead, I want to start getting out. I’m mostly based in New Jersey, New York, and the Pennsylvania area. I want to branch out and go to new areas, and internationally as well. Wherever wrestling travels will take me, give me whoever’s there and I’d love to get in the ring with them.”

You can follow Abby Jane to keep up with her career, and more, below:

Twitter- @omgabbyjane

Instagram- @omgabbyjane