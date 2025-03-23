Abdullah The Butcher Able To Stand Again Thanks To Diamond Dallas Page

Last month, fans were uplifted by the news that former WCW star Lex Luger was able to stand up from his wheelchair unassisted, thanks to extensive rehabilitation work with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). Now, another wrestling legend is experiencing a similar transformation.

In a new video posted to his Facebook page, WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher is seen standing once again—with the help and support of DDP. The update comes as another testament to the effectiveness of DDP’s wellness programs, which have become known for helping former wrestlers reclaim their health and mobility.

Abdullah’s caretaker, Miss Malika, shared that his progress has been significant. Not only can he now stand, but he is also able to raise his arms and dress himself independently. Malika noted that his ongoing recovery—including from a bleeding ulcer—has also made her responsibilities as his caregiver much easier.

Abdullah expressed heartfelt gratitude to DDP, his supporters, and those around him who helped him reach this point. In the video caption, he wrote:

“Thanks to Tom, Diamond Dallas Page, and all of my awesome fans and friends for your help and great support! I am Abdullah the Butcher because of you guys! Don’t forget that!”

The moment adds to the growing list of real-life success stories tied to DDP’s ongoing efforts to help wrestling legends improve their quality of life—proving once again that healing and hope are possible at any stage.