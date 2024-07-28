Abdullah The Butcher Hospitalized

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher is dealing with an intestinal issue and is currently at a medical facility in Georgia.

There is no word yet on how severe the issue is, but Abdullah is slated for an appearance next weekend in North Carolina. Updates will be provided on Abdullah The Butcher once it becomes available.

Abdullah got his signature moniker by being involved in some of the most violent and bloody matches in pro wrestling history. Abdullah has also gone by the moniker “Madman from Sudan” and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.