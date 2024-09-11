Absent AEW Star Back On The Road With The Company

Despite the fact that AEW has been without a notable star for several months, this wrestler’s situation may be improving.

That star is Powerhouse Hobbs, who signed with AEW in 2020 after losing his first match to Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dark. He would later be paired with Taz as part of Team Taz, alongside Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Hobbs, a former TNT Champion, has been absent since a February episode of AEW Dynamite, when he worked with IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley. Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury.

He underwent surgery in April and is expected to miss significant time in the ring. He was recently known as Dynamite in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was interpreted as a positive sign to see him backstage at the event, visiting with friends.

Fightful Select reported today that “Hobbs was at AEW All Out weekend and is back on the road with AEW.”

It’s unclear when he will return.