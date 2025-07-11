Absent AEW Star Spotted Backstage At Tapings Ahead Of All In

With AEW All In: Texas set to take place tomorrow, speculation is swirling that a major return could be in the works. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, former TNT Champion Jack Perry has been backstage at recent AEW television tapings — fueling rumors of an imminent comeback.

Perry has been absent from weekly AEW programming since the November 11, 2024 edition of Collision. His most recent match came at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty in January, where he challenged for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

During his final months on AEW TV, Perry was heavily involved with The Young Bucks and The Elite, playing a pivotal role in their heel turn earlier this year — most notably assaulting AEW President Tony Khan in a shocking on-screen angle in April.

With The Young Bucks set to face Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay in a high-stakes tag team match at All In, many believe Perry could make a dramatic return during the bout. The match has significant consequences: If The Young Bucks win, both Swerve and Ospreay will be banned from challenging for the AEW World Championship for one full year.

An interference by Jack Perry could tip the scales in favor of The Bucks and rekindle his alliance with The Elite.

As of now, AEW has not confirmed Perry’s return, but all signs point to a potential appearance at All In: Texas, which airs live tomorrow from Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Stay with PWMania.com for full coverage of AEW All In: Texas, including live results, updates, and breaking news.